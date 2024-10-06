BBNaija finalist, Ozee Mbadiwe, has reacted to claims of allegedly kissing Onyeka in the pool

Ozee was third evicted finalist on the show and he spoke with Ebuka about his dynamics with Onyeka

Ozee’s explanation about the pool kiss drew a reaction from the show host, Ebuka and other fans on social media

BBNaija No Loose Guard finalist, Ozee Mbadiwe, has finally reacted to claims of kissing his fellow finalist, Onyeka.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on when Ozee and Onyeka shared a quick kiss during their Thursday night pool party.

After Ozee was evicted from the BBNaija show, show host Ebuka conversed with him and asked about him and Onyeka, considering that they were spotted kissing in the pool.

BBNaija Finale: Fans react as Ozee speaks on pool kiss with Onyeka. Photos: @ozeembadiwe, @itsonyekachigbo, @ebuka

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many, Ozee denied the claim despite the video evidence. According to the 37-year-old lawyer, people only saw him trying to tell someone something in her ear.

Ebuka could not hold back his amusement and he told the audience to fear men. See the video below:

Fans react as Ozee denies pool kiss with Onyeka

Ozee’s denial of his shared kiss with Onyeka soon became a trending topic on social media. Read what netizens had to say about it below:

Stella said Ozee is a playboy:

This tweep said the kiss happened:

Dy Baby said Ozee and Ocee can never be caught off-guard:

Ade said he knew Ozee would deny it:

True African called it a whisper that looked like a kiss:

Amaka said Ozee always plays smart:

Idan of Lagos said men can lie:

This tweep said it seems the fans are blind:

Alpha Male said Ozee is something else:

Kellyrae speaks about winning

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reasons for saying such.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng