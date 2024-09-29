BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has turned a new age of 31 to the joy of her numerous fans

On September 29, 2024, the socialite took to her Instagram page to post a series of stunning photos of herself to mark the big day

Mercy’s birthday photos and video drew the attention of many top stars and fans, who also joined her to celebrate

Former BBNaija star Mercy Eke has taken to social media to celebrate her 31st birthday in style, to the joy of fans.

In the early hours of September 29, 2024, Mercy took to her official Instagram page to share the big news of her birthday in a special way.

The former reality star, who was often called the Queen of Highlights by her fans, posted an elaborate video of herself decked out in silver and white from head to toe.

Fans celebrate Mercy Eke's 31st birthday. Photos: @officialmercyeke

Not stopping there, she took to the caption of the clip to explain how excited she was about her new age. She wrote:

“IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!!!!! 🥁 🥁 I’m more than excited and happy for the life I’ve chosen and for the impacts I’m privileged to make🙏🏼 Every chapter gets better, and this one is about to be iconic!🥳🥳🥳🥳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! 🎂.”

See the video below:

Mercy also posted a series of silver-themed photos. Her poses in the snaps left many fans impressed. See them below:

In another post, Mercy Eke showed off another outfit for her big day. She rocked a yellow corset bodysuit with floral details all over the bodice. The bodysuit also had extravagant sleeves and a cape.

According to the birthday celebrant, she’s ready to make the new chapter of her life even more iconic. See her photos below:

Fans celebrate Mercy Eke

After Mercy Eke posted stunning photos and a video to celebrate her birthday, a number of top celebrities and fans took to her comment section to rejoice with her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Iyaboojofespris:

“Happy birthday, darling ❤️.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Happy birthday sugar ❤️.”

Official_queennelly:

“Happy birthday sis💞💞.”

Victoria_uvo:

“Happy Birthday Mercy❤️❤️ You've got an amazing heart and I wish you all the very best🎉 God's blessings ❣️.”

thearinolao:

“Sooo special 😍😍😍.”

Diane.russet:

“Happy Birthday My Baby ❤️.”

Saadahkorra:

“Happy birthday beautiful 🙌.”

Honiebells007:

“Happy birthday to my incredible friend who combines sweetness and intelligence in the most beautiful way. May your special day be filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.love u baby.”

Funkejenifaakindele:

“I love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday Queen.”

its.priscy:

“Happy birthday my queen 😍.”

Therayztv:

“It’s world’s Mercy Eke Day! Happy birthday Queen 🙌.”

Thearinolao:

“Happy Birthdayyyyyyy baby!!! Always massive lambo never the little one! Enjoy everything 🥂.”

Stesia_rex:

“Happy birthday winner, winners are born today… kelly happy birthday our winner.”

winnys_hair_:

“31th last year 31th this year again 😂.”

ruthyblaq:

“This mercy no knw her age, every year 31, so I senior u lik this ehh mercy.”

noraainkins:

“Today is your birthday like this and you don go buy market for Onyeka’s fans?😂”

Phemelo_mt:

“Mercy is at least 35.”

Mercy Eke apologises to Onyeka's team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke was recently dragged into BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama over a tweet that was shared on her page about Onyeka.

Recall that Onyeka started making social media headlines over her fight with returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe. While some netizens praised her, others did not.

One of the negative comments about Onyeka came from Mercy Eke’s official X page. In the now-deleted tweet, the No Loose Guard housemate was called a gold digger for being close to the Mbadiwe twins. Not stopping there, it was added that they had no gold.

