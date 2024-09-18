Parents of one of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija show, Tjay, have stepped forward to solicit votes from viewers

Recall that Tjay went in as a pair, but his defunct partner, Action Ben, got evicted from the show last Sunday

In a new clip, Tjay's parents were seen seeking the public's mercy over their son by keeping him in the house with their votes

African parents can be a handful, but they can also be the sweetest gift from God. The parents of a No Loose Guard housemate, Tunji Adeniji-Soji, are making headlines over what they did for their son.

Tjay's parents were seen asking the public to please use their votes to keep their son in the house.

Tjay's parents sell their son to the public in a new clip. Credit: @tjay_official

Source: Instagram

Recall that the housemates are in the eighth week of the show, and the stakes are getting higher, as tensions rise in the house while they move closer to the final days.

In the viral video, Tjay's parents described him as a kind-hearted man who would use the prize money for the betterment of the people of Nigeria.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that Tjay, who welcomed twins while in Biggie's house, lost his partner after he got evicted from the show during the last Live eviction show.

Tjay's parents' video trends online

See how fans reacted to the video of TJay's parents:

@lolaofthecity:

"He’s from a really sweet home 😍😍😍 I pray he stays till the last week 🙏🏾 it will mean a lot to them."

@1larrychifurnitures:

"Nice one daddy and mummy we love you so much but tjay is coming home this weekend."

@jennifer_jaychizzy:

"Chai, the line up is very strong o."

@favour_hrt:

"Let me throw some votes because of daddy and mummy."

@slashazhandle:

"Passion for the poor and hardworking 👏 parents that support theirs ."

@littlezipskids:

"Awwwnnnn Parent are always the sweetest❤️."

@splendor.mannequins:

"😂😂😂😂😂chaiii but I don't think he will survive cos the line up is Mad."

Tjay reacts to news of his twin boys

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, on Monday, August 19, 2024, news broke that Tjay, a contestant on the BBNaija show, welcomed twin boys with his lovely wife.

Biggie shared the news with him on Tuesday, August 21, which caused him to get very emotional and dedicate a speech.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng