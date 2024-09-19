Video Trends as Shaun's Brother Begs Viewers For Votes, Fans React: "Toke do You Still Want Him?"
- As the final weeks of the Big Brother Naija show draw closer, families of the contestants are stepping forward to canvass for votes
- A trending video of one of the BBNaija season 9 housemates' Shaun's brother, Carl, speaking to the public caught the attention of many
- Carl pleaded with Shaun's fans to vote for him as he has been put up for possible eviction from the game
Nigerian ladies have been drooling over BBNaija Shaun's brother, Carl, who came forward to ask the viewers to vote for him.
Shaun and some other housemates have been put up for possible eviction after Biggie conducted the second round of the face-to-face nomination process.
In a new video, Carl spoke to Shaun's fans about voting harder and keeping him in the game.
However, some of the housemate's female fans could not help but admire Shaun's brother, adding that he looked good, and some wondered if he might be single.
Some have even agreed to vote harder for Shaun just because he has a good-looking brother like Carl. Netizens and lovers of BBNaija have reacted to this hilarious comment.
Watch the clip here:
Recall that Legit.ng also reported how Tjay's parents stepped out to plead with viewers to vote for their son, who is also up for possible eviction.
How fans reacted to Shaun's brother's video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@lynetx2:
"Is he single?????let's vote harder shaunstars."
@emefafiadjoe:
"Carl is also cute 😍😍. Vote Shaun 😍."
@iam_baby_roddyrich:
"Guys please please please let's keep Shaun in the house."
@bonnie_maa:
"Guys imagine Shaun doing media round with tjay .....keep pushing guys."
@shoprv_kids:
"My Shaun so sorry my baby girl WannixHandi are up would have voted for u, I pray u make it this Sunday… Shaunstars pls put more energy, this intelligent & interesting guy can’t leave o."
@iam_baby_roddyrich:
"Guys please please please let's keep Shaun in the house."
@ayysahhh___:
"Our brother speaks so well😍Shaunstars we got this let's go harder please and shock our haters."
@_officailmildred_ali:
"@tokemakinwa do we still want Shaun?"
Victoria’s mum and brothers beg fans to vote
Meanwhile, Victoria's mother and siblings were sighted asking fans to vote for their daughter so that she would not be evicted.
In the video, they said they wanted her to stay till the end of the show as they tried to convince her fans to vote.
One of the housemates' brothers listed the good qualities that should keep her on the reality show, while the other thanked her fans.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
