BBNaija star Sooj has emerged as the Head of House for the eight week on the reality show to the joy of fans

Sooj competed with his colleagues in the HOH games and emerged as the winner after finishing at a record-breaking speed

Sooj’s HOH win was met with a series of interesting reactions from fans of the show as they noted that he was safe from eviction

BBNaija season 9 star Samuel Chibuikem Osuji, aka Sooj, has emerged as the Head of House for week 8 to the joy of fans.

Sooj, who was recently one of the bottom-performing housemates during the last eviction show, was guaranteed another week on the show for his performance during the HOH game.

The housemates had gathered in the arena to compete for the HOH title in a series of games that included gently lifting a ball into a wall with holes, using small ropes, gliding across a slippery floor to hit a target and more.

Fans react as BBNaija's Sooj wins HOH. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Sooj finished the task in 4:32 seconds, and Victoria came close with a performance time of 5:33 seconds. See the video of Sooj’s performance below:

See the moment Sooj was announced as the new HOH below:

Fans react as Sooj wins HOH title

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from BBNaija fans who spoke about Sooj’s HOH win. Read them below:

mz_haryanke:

“Na so sooj go enter final 😮 Nawa o.”

Daniella_sommie:

“God don save Sooj this week 😂.”

iamademidun7:

“My Vic almost 😢.”

soso.x.ab:

“Omo they should put everyone up.”

Styleby_funmimola:

“Sooj is a chosen, Sooj is a chosen, Who are you???”

kilokanfamo:

“Sooj is Chosen.”

Beautebyzee_:

“Sooj is very competitive when it comes to HOH game.”

mz_oluwatoyosi:

“This kain game ehn😂😂😂😂😂 it's kassia time out for me😂.”

Mmeso_genevieve:

“Not his fan but I’m really happy for him o.”

Ladeunisexboutique:

“Omo soon na so u escape this week again,u are a chosen nothing wey anybody wan tell me 😂 anyways we dey for doublekay.”

Geepmakeova_gh:

“What God cannot do does not exist ooooo💃💃💃💃💃💃.”

winnie_fr3d:

“What color of luck is this.”

_vickytori:

“Omooo. This guy just lucky.”

Iamvjceceofabuja:

“He is lucky.”

Mizattah:

“Sooj escapes eviction come Sunday …lucky boy.”

Portable advises BBNaija organisers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, called on BBNaija organisers amid the ongoing No Loose Guard season.

The music star spoke about the show in a viral clip, complaining that this year’s was not interesting.

According to the Tony Montana star, people are not watching the BBNaija show this year, and they do not have viewers. He noted that the organisers should have included him as a housemate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng