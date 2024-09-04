The latest evictees from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show Fairme and Michky recently opened up about their time in Biggie's house

During one of the media tours, Fairme and Michky spoke about KellyRae and Kassia and how shocked they were when they found out that they were a married couple

Fairme noted that he suspected that they were pretty close but never thought that they were married; instead, he suspected that they were dating

Days after their eviction from the Big Brother Naija show, the duo Fairme and Michky started their media tours, and some comments shared during their interviews got people talking online.

During their recent stop at Naija Info, Fairme was asked about his in-house fling with Kassia and if he knew or suspected that she and KellyRae were married.

Fairme noted that he was shocked to learn that KellyRae and Kassia were married after he left the house. He said he never suspected them of being married during his time there but had a hunch that they might be in a relationship.

Kassia is very stubborn

During the interview, Fairme also talked about his fling with Kassia, his daring exchanges with her, and the type of reactions it stirred from KellyRae.

Fairme also spoke about Toby Forge pursuing a relationship with Kassia without knowing that she was married to KellyRae.

The Radicals went head to head to hail KellyRae and Kassia's game, tipping them as one of their favourites.

Reactions trail Fairme and Michky's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Fairme's comments about KellyRae and Kassia:

@kats_jeri:

"He said he doesn't know how we see kassia but she's a trouble maker in that house."

@pearll953:

"We know our Madam is troublesome."

@Legallyslim:

"He is the second person telling us Kassia na very stubborn girl. The first person was Toby we didn’t believe him."

@Nqo_bilayy:

"Not the nipple story Fairme, the defending I did that night."

@Maria89140687:

"So @Ebuka refused to show us ex housemates reaction….. Na wa oooo."

@anaparin:

"He said she like to pursue Big people."

@Thickerbodii:

"I have said it, Kelly is the reason Kassia is quiet over few things. That her tiny lips would be a bombshell if she decides to talk. She's respecting her husband."

@BabyKisa1:

"My small pepper. So you're a trouble maker bayii."

@Sassy_Doreen:

"This is the second person saying Kassia is stubborn, if not for her husband Kassia for they give drama for that house."

@TTotush2700:

"I pray for fairme to get plenty endorsement... I love that guy."

