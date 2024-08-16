BBN 9: "Chinwe Isn't My Spec, na Her Yansh I Like": Zion Causes Online Commotion With Snide Comment
- Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zion has drawn attention to himself following his comment about his girlfriend Chinwe
- Recall that the housemate earlier told Fairme Davido that he had slept with Chinwe severally in the BBN house
- This time, he was caught on camera telling Fairme from the Radicals pair that Chinwe is not exactly his spec
A contestant of the Big Brother Naija season 9 show, Zion, has caused a commotion on social media after he commented about his girlfriend, Chinwe.
Zion and Chinwe entered the game as a pair, having dated for five months, contesting for the N100m grand prize.
The duo have had a couple of clashes in the house, but the most recent one tops the list. However, Zion made unexpected statements while speaking about his girlfriend, Chinwe, to his friend, Fairme David.
He says Chinwe is not his spec, but only her backside is. According to him, she is not the regular girl he would go for, but she has other qualities that lock him down.
Zion's comment has shocked many social media users, who wonder if it is just a ploy to get back at her or if he spoke from the heart.
Reactions to Zion's comment
Read some reactions below:
@vera_ochanya5:
"Zion and chinwe deserve each other walahi."
@queensaraholiseh:
"I knew it."
@roasted_amala:
"Hehehehehe yansh dey make person enter unnecessary relationship sha."
@gloria_ezemonye:
"I knew it was just about her yansh."
@ezzence_official:
"Fear these kind of people."
@miss_tian93:
"Zion was a cool guy, but Chinwe decided to do bring out the beast in him."
Chinwe and Zion ‘get down’ in bathroom
The BBNaija house was recently excited over the actions of the Zinwe pair, Chinwe and Zion.
The housemates nabbed the couple ‘getting down’ in the bathroom, and videos made the rounds online.
Netizens had hilarious things to say about the housemates' reactions to Zion and Chinwe in the bathroom.
