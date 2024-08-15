The Big Brother Naija house is becoming hotter by the day, as conversations are beginning to fly around the house

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toby Forge was on Kassia's neck for the longest time, but now he wants to move on

Ben told Nelly how Toby told him to leave Chizoba for him as he wants to get serious with her in the house

Nigerians are enjoying the juicy gists beginning to emerge in the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season.

A conversation between Nelly and Action Ben has gone viral and sparked many reactions online. According to Ben, Toby Forge approached him and asked about his intentions regarding Chizoba, the former's love interest in the house.

Toby Forge says he ahs feelings for Chizoba. Credit: @actionben, @tobyforge, @bigbronaija

Toby maintained that if Ben's intentions towards Chizoba are impure, he would love him to leave her, as he wants to take things seriously with her.

Ben was caught off guard as we went straight to Nelly to divulge what he had just witnessed. It is no longer news that Toby Forge initially tried to get close to the married woman on the show, Kassia, but she set boundaries with him.

He seems tired of chasing her and would rather jump ships.

Reactions to Ben's revelation

@mhiz_tomi02:

"But Ben himself no get good intentions for Chizoba, he’s using her for house cruise."

@bigbronaija.reunion:

"Nelly and Ben nah the same motor carry them Cho Cho Cho."

@christaa_bel_:

"Why is nelly bad mouthing mayor like that,the same her that was all over him in week one."

@miriammadammusi:

"Hmmmm. Na Ben go burn biggie house."

@nneobongudoka:

"Toby doesn't know what he wants, just dangling everywhere."

@brown__naya:

"When Ebuka begins his revelation on sunday no body should cry in the diary room o."

Toby professes love to married Housemate Kassia

The BBNaija reality show's season 9 has started with some twists, as Toby professes his love for another housemate, Kassia.

Kassia joined the reality show with her husband Kellyrae, but the details of their marriage were kept a secret.

When Kassia told Toby about how her partner convinced her to come to the show, he said it was because she was destined to meet with him.

