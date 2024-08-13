Big Brother Naija Nelita pair has become the second housemate to avoid eviction this week after winning the BBNaija immunity challenge

The two buddies who previously won the head of house (HoH) challenge accomplished a new achievement by becoming the first HoH to claim immunity this season

A video showing the moment Biggie announced the enigmatic duo as winners of the immunity challenge went viral, spurring reactions online

BBNaija Season 9 Duo Nelita made history by being the first couple to win both the Head of House title and the immunity challenge in the same week.

The triumph over the Mbadiwe Twins earns Nelita another week in the No Loose Guard housing.

Earlier on Monday, August 12, Nelita was named the new Head of House for Week 3 after winning the regular game challenge.

In a ballot exercise, Nelita received the most votes—8 out of 12—and will lead their fellow BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' housemates this week.

Nelly and Anita, better known as Nelita, chose Chekas as their HOH guests for the week, a surprising decision that sparked reactions from many fans.

This season's main prize is ₦100 million, including cash and an SUV. Additional sponsored prizes will be announced.

BBNaija Neliat spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

becca__daniels:

"No be by big big muscles oo."

_ross__lyn__:

"His muscle worked against him this time and it’s understandable."

amalon_ventures:

"That reminded me of Doyin and Cross, not by muscle."

oga_boss_global:

"I want to believe that he intentionally allowed them to win."

@SportyStacey7:

"With all the muscles Ocee or was this deliberate?"

@peterpush_23:

"Couldn’t lift that for 10min with all that muscle? Lmao."

@MrsZanga:

"It’s a Double celebration for Nelita, Congratulations to them."

bestnaijaboy:

"I’m sure Mbadiwe twins intentionally allowed Nelita to win. Because what’s this."

