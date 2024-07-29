Nigerian singer Wizkid’s thoughts about the BBNaija reality show recently trended on social media

The ninth season of the much-loved show premiered on July 28, 2024, and it caused an online buzz

Wizkid’s 2019 tweet, where he responded to a fan who asked if he watches the show, resurfaced on social media

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun ‘Wizkid’ left netizens rolling with laughter after his opinion about the popular BBNaija show went viral.

The Grammy-winning musician shared his thoughts about the reality show on social media in 2019, and his tweet reemerged online.

Recall that the much-anticipated ninth season of BBNaija premiered on July 28, 2024, and it grabbed the attention of many Nigerians, some of whom dug up Wizkid’s old tweet.

In the 2019 post, a fan asked Wizkid if he watched Big Brother and the singer’s response became a trending topic. The Star Boy replied:

“Big sister ni”

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Wizkid’s resurfaced tweet

Wizkid’s tweet about watching BBNaija soon made the rounds and drew a fresh set of reactions from Nigerians despite the post being made in 2019. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

vegas_whiite:

“Person wey no gt time 😂.”

I_am_korede_of_lagos:

“You see this wizzy ehhhh 😂😂😂 na Ogba.”

____busayo___:

“I don’t no why I found his response so funny 😂.”

Phemmphelhix__:

“I'm beginning to like wizkid... 😄😄😄😄.... See response ❤️.”

Wealth_240:

“Na Big Brother suppose dey watch Wizkid 😂😂.”

emperor_livinglarge01:

“BIG WIZ.”

Investor_sy_:

“Wizkid has no business with big brother, I also don't have any business with it too. Big wizzy for a reason 🔥.”

jesse_dabeatpro:

“How person go dey watch people dey sleep 😂.”

Thenurse_vee':

“You don’t like wizkid keh? No talk am outside oh ppl will think you’re mad. Try hide dy talk am 😂😂.”

Ron_keh923:

“😂😂savage 😂.”

topshot0312:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 Wiz no go keee me, he has never watched or said anything about it so why ask him now.”

Big_kyrah:

“Popzy and bad mouth 5&6 😹😹😹 we love you like that sha.”

