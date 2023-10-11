BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye, has now cleared the air on the trending news of her plans to give N12 million tithe to the church

The reality show star also opened up on what she meant by her Gen Z empire when Ebuka asked what she would do with her N120 million prize money

The BBNaija winner revealed all these and more in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye, was thrown into more fame after bagging the N120 million prize money and many people wanting to know what she would do with it.

Recall that the ‘Gen Z Baddie’ recently went viral on social media after it was claimed that she vowed to give N12 million tithe to the church from her prize money.

In a new development, Ilebaye has spoken with Legit.ng and she shed more light on the situation. According to the BBNaija All Stars winner, she never said she was going to give N12 million to the church like many people claimed. She however admitted saying that she was going to pay her tithe from the money.

Ilebaye’s Gen Z Baddie empire

Another reason Ilebaye trended shortly after winning the BBNaija All Stars show was when she was asked what she was going to do with her prize money and she said she was going to focus on building her Gen Z Baddie empire.

During the chat with Legit.ng, Ilebaye noted that she only made the statement out of excitement because she was very glad to have won the show.

