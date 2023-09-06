Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Prince Nelson has revealed during his media tours why he went back into Biggie's house

He noted that he was one of the original BBNaija All-Stars booked to go into the house when the show started, but he turned down the opportunity

Prince then revealed that his friend Alex was the main reason he changed his mind and decided to go back on the show as a house guest

One of the BBNaija house guests who was evicted on Sunday, September 3, 2023, Prince Nelson, has finally revealed during his recent media tours that his return to Biggie's house was for a singular reason, and that was because of his friend Alex.

He noted that before Alex went on the show during the premiere, she made him promise that he would return to the house whenever he had the opportunity.

A clip of Prince talking about his relationship with Alex trends. Photo credit: @alex_unsual/@princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

When Biggie came back, I agreed to be a house guest - Prince Shared

Prince also revealed that he was one of the original All-Star housemates who was reached out to by Biggie to go in the house and kick off the show right from the beginning, but he turned it down.

He noted that when Biggie came back to ask him to be a house guest, he accepted because he had free time, unlike the first call and also to fulfil his promise to Alex.

Watch the moment Prince reveals his promise to Alex:

See how fans reacted to Prince's revelation

@titiloperebecca:

"I love you so much prince and I love seeing you and Alex together... the connection is real and genuine."

@winny__boo:

"If ‘drink water and mind your business’ was a person, Ike is an idiot."

@elegantchika:

"I just like how Ike is drinking water and minding his business."

@official_prettyj:

"Bigbrother show is scripted, how can someone who rejected once be called again."

@ngoziogamba:

"Wow prince you are a nice guy. Thank you for being dere for Alex."

@okpainlagos:

"Ike is a real character wetin prince Dey talk no concern am."

@bandaelizabeth330:

"You declined but you wanted to cry when bigbrother told you to pack your bags."

@val_dencia:

"Thank you Prince it's was worth it."

Source: Legit.ng