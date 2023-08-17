The love affair between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Venita and Adekunle continues to rack up more heat as they get more intense and committed to each other

A clip from the show of the reality TV show lover getting quite steamy with each other as they share a kiss has got people talking

During the pair's raunchy moment, they were heard gossiping about other housemates, which Adekunle tagged as fake because of how they handled the previous night's emotional task

The Adenita love affair on the BBNaija All-Star show has begun to drive some serious interest among fans, and the reality TV stars themselves don't seem set to slow down anytime soon.

A viral clip of the lovers getting quite steamy with each other has sparked serious reactions online as they were also caught gossiping about other housemates on the show.

Clips of Adekunle and Venita sharing a raunchy kiss stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @officialadekunleofficial/@veezeebaybeh/sabiradio

In the trending video, after the pair had shared a soft wet kiss, Adekunle told Venita that some of their colleagues were not genuine with their emotions during the previous night's soul-searching game.

"Some people's tears were not real" - Adekunle complains about other HMs to Venita

Adekunle, during their private moment, asked Venita why she still talks with some housemates she had earlier described as toxic.

He also noted that some people's tears during the previous night's emotional game were not real.

Watch the video of the moment Adekunle and Venita shared a wet kiss:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

@chyomsss:

"People criticize this ship so much but I’m so feeling it am I the one? They look so cute together and I love that they compliment each other."

@florishohabuike:

"Cry your real tears and leave others alone.what’s your business if is fake or real."

@she.is.gold__:

"I just don’t like this guy. Ominiknowest."

@nefertiti___0:

"Worry about yourself adekunle and stop talking about other people’s tears. You don’t actually know what people are going through. A lot of people dress up and move around like they have everything under control but deep inside they are hurting."

@sheeena_xx:

"The tears were f@ke like una fake ship."

@kukiyueini:

"Always analyzing people’s emotions mtwwwww."

@silky_131:

"This boi cannot talk without you guys taking it isolation and making it a thing. Let me go and vote for him."

@_temmydhayour:

"Ade said what he said...if u dnt like it...choke on it...most hms said same thing after the Aquafina task, even b4 biggie, una no say anything...but wen Ade does what others do....una wan kee am....He is not the reason for una frustrations..."

@jeeros_store:

"Instead of you to be lost in the kiss and reciprocate with a French kiss...you decided to ruin the moment by talking about real and fake tears..... Kuku, apart from being a heavy a gossip, You aren't romantic too....shior."

Fans of Adekunle react to his love affair with Venita, clip of her feeding him trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans of famous reality TV star Adekunle Olopade have taken to social media to criticise him for his recent antics on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star show.

Many supporters of the Lagos Island boy reacted to the clip of him and his love interest, Venita, feeding him like a baby, which has sparked emotions.

Some fans couldn't help but slam Adekunle noting that he has lost his focus and doesn't know that he is getting played by Venita.

