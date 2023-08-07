As the Big Brother Naija All Stars show continues to intrigue fans and viewers, former housemates give their observations from outside

The Lockdown season winner of the reality show stirred reactions with the disclosure of his favourite All Stars housemate

Layocn took to Twitter on Sunday, August 6, to reveal who he was rooting for, stating reasons for his choice

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon has disclosed who his favourite housemate is in the All Stars reality TV show.

Laycon made this known in a tweet on Sunday, August 6, stating his reasons for his choice.

BBNaija Laycon reveals his best All Stars housemate Credit: @itslaycon

According to the Lockdown superstar, Kiddwaya is the chosen one for him because he is more of a jolly good fellow who is all about the show’s fun.

"I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again, Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life."

BBNaija Laycon’s post sparks reaction

Many who came across the post hailed the reality TV star for his decision.

@MamaCookit:

"I’m watching because of Kidd."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere have dropped their observations on the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed to.

