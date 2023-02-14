Big Brother Naija season seven winner Phyna berated men who use their experiences with luxurious, expensive ladies to judge women in general

According to the reality TV star, Nigerian men will always prefer to date ladies with Brazilian bums over those with natural bodies

Pyhna went on to disclose that she doesn’t pity these men when they start to complain about these women because, in the long run, they are the ones who made their choices

Big Brother Naija season seven winner Phyna recently spoke on how Nigerian men view ladies who have done Brazilian bum lifts (BBL).

The reality TV star was on the latest edition of Nedu Wazobia’s podcast, where she exposed men’s preferences to always go after ladies who have done BBL.

BBNaija Phyna speaks on Nigerian men's preferences for ladies with BBL credit: @unusualpyna, @neduwazobia

Source: Instagram

Phyna highlighted that men will always go after ladies with big bums and use the experiences they get from them to judge simple ladies who aren’t or may not be demanding like the luxury girls.

"Sometimes I don’t pity these men; they prefer to toast girls with BBL yansh. They will see girls with normal, natural bodies but will go after girls BBL yansh. Because of their experience with BBL yansh, they will use it to judge the innocent ones."

Social media users react

mizsthicknesz:

"It’s the Bbm yansh for me."

chisom_charleyb:

"She spoke facts tho. Whenever you see a man complaining that he has seen shege ask him to show you the babe and you’d see that it’s someone who still got eyes in the street. They don’t like “good normal girls”, and they complain later. You can’t change a human being, don’t see a street hustler and go for her because of yansh and think you can change her to be domesticated and submissi*e with 1,000 naira allowance, she did not tell you she’s looking for a savior to save her from her lifestyle so my brother it won’t work, you can’t eat your cake and have it."

calll_me_rejoice:

"She actually has a point though, that aside you all go look for ways to make money just like phyna and leave her alone everyone can behave in same way naw. ‍♀️☹️"

juoritse_o:

"Phyna am not your fan but God bless you. ❤️"

amahdennis:

"I ask some Nigeria ladies, is relationship a poverty alleviation scheme that all is centred about what u can gain financially?"

Source: Legit.ng