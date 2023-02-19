Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, has excitedly updated her fans and followers about what she got up to recently

Apparently, the Citation actress joined Mavin queen, Ayra Starr, on the set of her music video for Sability

Temi shared behind-the-scenes photos and teasers on Instagram and many hailed her in the comment section

Temi Otedola seems to be trying her hands on more creative ventures and music videos have now returned to her radar.

Just recently, the billionaire daughter flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from a music video shoot.

Temi Otedola plays video vixen in Ayra Starr's Sability video. Photo: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Temi collaborated with Mavin artiste, Ayra Starr, and was featured as a video vixen in the music video for her latest hit single, Sability.

Some of the photos shared captured the young ladies posing side by side while others captured Temi on set while filming.

“An anthem for all the girls wey sabi watch thee star girl + sabi girl captain @ayrastarr new video SABILITY now ft me !! this was sooo fun to shoot,” she captioned her post.

Social media users react

debrilla said:

"Am I the only one seeing the resemblance?"

asa_gabi said:

"copy should learn from you."

___sikirat said:

"Someone on TikTok said you two look alike, I can see it now ."

samuelolufemi5 said:

"Who else is finding it difficult to identify Temi and Ayrastarr? They so much look alike. The fire man resemble Portable."

adebhummy said:

"Taught it was my eye when I watched the video ouuuuu."

official_bukkhie said:

"The resemblance is striking o."

afanwi_alpha said:

"So fire , just hope awilo longomba was given credit for his sound that was used? "

Temi Otedola dazzles as Fulani girl in stage play

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter Temi got a shot at stage play during the yuletide season in Motherland the Musical.

She acted in the role of Young Hassana, a Fulani girl, in her play based on the social turmoil of 1957 Nigeria.

Other casts of the play include Bambam of Big Brother Naija fame and Francis Onwochei among others.

"nice to see you perform, top-notch performance, so much energy, hard work and consistency shown! we’re super proud of you!" a fan wrote.

Source: Legit.ng