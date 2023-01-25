Former Big Brother Naija star Uriel Oputa recently sparked reactions online as she revealed her deepest desires for her 35th birthday

The reality TV star noted in a birthday clip that all she wants as she turns a year older is to have seven kids and marry a billionaire with a medium gbola

Oputa, in another clip recorded while dancing, asked her fans to tell her where she can find a billionaire to sponsor her 'baby-girl' lifestyle

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Uriel Oputa has been trending online as she celebrates turning a year older.

The reality TV star shared a clip on her birthday that has gone viral, where she disclosed her three deepest desires for her 35th birthday.

Uriel revealed that all she wants for her 35th birthday is to get married to a billionaire with a medium gbola and have seven kids together.

In another post, Uriel went all out as she asked her fans where she could find a billionaire lover because she needs someone to finance her 'baby-girl' lifestyle.

See Uriel Oputa's post below revealing her 35th birthday wishes:

See how netizens reacted to Uriel's birthday wishes of wanting a billionaire husband

@05_____07___26___08:

"U go wait tire, by the time you dey ready, even though na Uber driver u go marry am like that, just dey play u hear, dey play."

@fineboy63:

"At who's expense, your husband? Or yourself?"

@aladiautos:

"Happy Birthday Uriel, may your wishes come true."

@bustlineyetunde:

"No mercy for money. Na just paper."

@annie_stesia:

"Ok ok ok u bodied this dress. Real definition of with consistency u can get ya desired body."

@ella_wardprice:

"You are so beautiful. When you turn that nyansh face us, my heart melt and I am a woman sef imagine what the guy’s experience."

@obiasams:

"Nwanne what about upcoming Billionaires? Those with a bright future."

@swt_emerald:

"If you see, show me way, me too am looking for, with my full chest my tired is is tired, adult hood is not easy."

@wendy_bentley_creamy:

"U look stunning UU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ billionaire go find u las las."

