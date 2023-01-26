A lot of female BBNaija stars over the years have raised questions about how they make their money to flaunt online

Media personality Nedu shook social media after he revealed that most BBNaija ladies get favours from well to do men

Legit.ng recently put up a poll on Twitter and only a few percentage of readers think BBN ladies work hard for their money

Media personality and host of The Honest Bunch podcast, Nedu sparked reactions on social media recently after he took a swipe at female BBNaija stars.

The radio host made it clear that most of these ladies live their luxury and lavish life courtesy of rich men.

Nedu's revelation got people asking questions, and Legit.ng created a poll and asked its Twitter readers for their opinions.

Nigerians say BBNaija female stars have men to thank for their successes

Almost 60%, that is more than half of those who took the poll confirmed that most female BBNaija stars have their successes tied to men.

26% voted that the assumption that these ladies owe their successes to men is a false narrative.

About 15% of the total number of people who votes chose to stay on the fence by going with the 'maybe' option.

BBNaija’s Khloe lambastes Nedu over his comment on BBN girls

BBNaija Double Wahala star, Koko by Khloe, joined many others to verbally attack media personality, Nedu, over his claims about ladies who go for Big Brother.

After Nedu’s statement went viral, many ex-BBNaija girls took to social media to react, including Khloe.

The young lady went all out as she dragged Nedu and even mentioned his drama with his ex-wife who cheated and allegedly gave him children that were not his.

Khloe noted that it was nobody’s fault that Nedu’s wife gave him a basta*rd child. She also called him dumb, childish and useless.

Nedu Wazobia speaks out about unemployed bald BBNaija star

The loquacious media personality Nedu Wazobia trended for over several controversial discussions he hosted on his podcast show.

The OAP decided to open up about one of the ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, who happens to be bald and jobless.

Nedu revealed during his podcast show that one of the bald BBnaija stars goes about looking for various mischievous ways to trend on social media.

