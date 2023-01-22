BBTitans housemate Yvonne has cast a shade at her senior colleague and popular BBNaija reality star Amaka

A trending video showed the moment Yvonne during a chat in the house said she could never be lazy as Amaka, who doesn’t shower

Yvonne’s statement has stirred different reactions from netizens, especially Nigerian fans of the reality TV show

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemate, Yvonne is currently making headlines after she cast a shade at former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Amaka.

A trending video showed the moment Yvonne referred to Amaka as a lazy person.

Yvonne shades Amaka. Credit: @the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

Yvonne made a claim about Amaka not bathing from morning till evening during a chat with Juicy Jay.

“I can never be as lazy as BBN Amaka who doesn’t shower from morning till evening,” she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Yvonne shades Amaka

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tolu_phina:

"Ahhhhh see finish."

labiknowsbest:

"I have come to the realization that it's almost impossible for housemates to not talk about past HMs... Ebuka and Big brother tries to always discourage this but those boys and girls can't do without talking about their faves and Inspirations."

holahjumorkeh:

"These Nigeria girls just dey misyarn….I am yet to see any SA housemates talk their past housemates."

aceybon:

"Stray bullet na national cake, e go touch everybody. E don touch my girl ."

booboo:

"She just said Amaka doesn’t like bathing she never said Amaka was lazy."

oresky:

"Only you come for phyna, now na Amaka. It's like craze dey worry this babe ."

sweetch:

"Are the South African hsmts talking about their own past season like this or it’s only the Nigerians that have no topics to discuss."

zeenat:

"Nawa for dis girl only you shading Phyna,bella,chichi and its amaka turn .May God help you."

What to know about BBTitans Blaqboi

Blaqboi, a rising social media personality has gained a considerable audience on different social media platforms.

He is currently a contestant in the famous reality TV show Big Brother Titans, where he competes for the $100 thousand grand prize alongside 19 contestants from Nigeria and South Africa.

The fashion model was born and raised in Pankshin, Plateau State, Nigeria, a Nigerian national of African descent.

Source: Legit.ng