BBNaija reality star Tolani Baj has sent a message to netizens trolling her over her DJ career path

Tolani Baj said it baffles her when grown-ups who should be ashamed of themselves troll hardworking public figures

The reality star’s statement has stirred reactions on social media, with many of her fans taking sides with her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and Disc Jockey Tolani Baj is making headlines after she over a post she shared about trolls trying to discourage her from her new career path.

Tolani, who announced her new career during her birthday celebration, said she remains baffled about how far people could go to troll hardworking public figures.

In a series of tweets via her Twitter handle, Tolani Baj wrote:

"If you think your negative comments will discourage my new DJ career path, you’ve thought wrong.

It’s also baffling when I read vile comments from grown men & women who ought to be ashamed of themselves.

You troll hardworking public figures online when you have no food on your table? Idiots."

See her post below:

Internet users react

Many of Tolani Baj have put their weight behind her. See some of the reactions below:

mob2theworld:

"Lol calm down queen, Haters hate Players play And cheerleaders cheer."

Awoyaathethera:

"So many nice comments to read yet you decided to pay attention to the ones you don’t like. Ah well let me be going shaaa."

tushbaby6:

"Na you sabi no go chop food."

jesuseme:

"Yes and that is why you have to pay no attention to them because they are empty, bank acct empty, brain empty. Just hustle and keep stacking up."

dinmadinmarose:

"They do not even have tables, so pathetic indeed. Trolls are people having a very sad life because you can't have a life and focus on other people's."

Tolani Baj announces new career path during birthday celebration

During her birthday celebration this year, the reality star shared a lovely video of her performing wonders at the turntable.

She recounted how she started her training as a DJ in 2019.

Celebrating her birthday, Tolani wrote:

"Surprise, surprise! It’s my birthday & excited to finally share with you all that I’m now a DJ & more. All thanks to God for another year"

