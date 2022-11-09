Former Big Brother Naija star Neo Akpofure recently went all out to celebrate his mum on her 62-year-old birthday

The BBNaija star has noted in a post shared on his social media page that his mum is the only peace he seeks and that gives him comfort

While birthday wishes troop in for Neo's mum, netizens have noticed something hilarious about her birthday photos leading many to ask if it were 62 or 26 she was turning

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Neo Akpofure is currently over the moon as he celebrates his mum as she turns a year older.

Neo, in his birthday post celebrating his mum, described her as his peace, comfort and the only satisfaction he seeks.

BBNaija star Neo Akpofure trends online after he shared hilarious photos to celebrate his mum's birthday. Photo credit: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

The former BBNaija finalist also further noted that everything he's as a man today is all the rewards of what his mum's heart sowed, and for that reason, he can never take her for granted.

However, in reaction to Neo's post, netizens couldn't help but talk about the hilariously misplaced balloons in the birthday photos that read 26 instead of 62.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many have now taken it to wish Mama Blessing a happy 26 birthday instead of 62.

See Neo's post celebrating his mum's birthday below:

See how netizens reacted to Neo's post celebrating his mum's 62 years birthday:

@ms_dsf:

"Pls arrange the balloons wellHappy 26th Mummy."

@etebo_karo:

"Birthday Blessing mama my birthday mate wishing her all the best and prosperity."

@efeirele:

"Happy 26th Mummy."

@tochi.official:

"Awwww happy birthday to her."

@pablomagik:

"She was so relaxed while we had the shoot session. Happy birthday mom."

@miss_rukky20:

"Happy birthday mummy, this is just heartwarming."

@daalaoruwari:

"Happy birthday to her! she's gorgeous."

"You're all clearly still pained I made top 5 during BBNaija lockdown": Neo drags critics, many fires back

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, Legit.ng recalls reporting that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Neo Akpofure clapped back at those still pained that he made it to the top 5 during the Lockdown edition of the popular reality TV show.

Neo's tweet comes after Level Up's housemate Chichi emerged as Head of House on Monday, September 19, and earned a veto power, which granted her a spot in the finale.

Recall that Neo was one of the last five standing housemates during the lockdown season alongside Vee, who was his love interest in the house.

Source: Legit.ng