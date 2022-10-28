BBNaija Level Up star, Chomzy, recently signed out from her school, Imo state university, in style

In videos making the rounds, the reality star stormed her school with bodyguards for the signing out

Many of her fellow schoolmates gathered around her for photos and internet users had a lot to say about the clips

BBNaija Level Up star, Chomzy, caused an online buzz after she signed out in style from Imo state university.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the reality show star was spotted after she stormed her school with bodyguards for the signing out ceremony.

One of the clips captured the moment the BBNaija star arrived at the venue in a black SUV.

BBNaija Level Up star Chomzy signs out from Imo state university. Photos: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

One of the bodyguards opened the door for her to come down and the students who had gathered around let out a cheer.

In another video, Chomzy was seen mingling with her fellow schoolmates and even signing off on their white t-shirts. More videos also showed the students hailing Chomzy.

See the snaps below:

Internet users react as Chomzy signs out from Imo state university

After the videos made the rounds, it raised a number of funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

amyshine0:

"Congratulations. You benefited from ASUU. The strike helped you!"

ezeqwesiri:

"Once you enter BBN house Imsu don graduate you ask Nina."

_toby_loba:

"Congrats o she go don go with like 50 bodyguards as per bbn celeb"

leaddyskincare:

"Na she ASUU strike favor o School is never scam and can never be!"

stanceyyy__:

"Ahh she still carry bodyguard Wahala ."

chiomaokenwa_:

"Only in imsushe should comman sign out in unilag, lemme check something with the crowd."

