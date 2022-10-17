Singer Essence joined the Naija Star Search pair of Denerio and Skimzo in performing her hit song, Facebook Love

Other contestants gave Faze, 2face and Jaywon's songs a fresh breath with a new tweak as they presented them

At the end of the night, six contestants were put on probation, while the weakest four among them will be evicted

The Naija Star Search reality show is getting hotter as some contestants have been evicted, and more are still expected to go as the show gathers momentum.

The sixth episode of the Naija Star Search brought a new twist to the competition as the pair battle stage kicked off.

The pair battle saw contestants perform contemporary Naija songs in pairs while the baton of eviction from the show exchanged hands from the audience to the judges in order to discover who would become the next Naija Afrobeats superstar.

Contestants Give Essence’s Facebook Love, 2face’s If Love Is a Crime New Life as Naija Star Search Heats up

Source: Instagram

During the show, contestants brought back to the fore well-loved old Nigerian songs. Singer Uwale Okoro, popularly known as Essence, made a guest appearance on the show as she ushered in Denerio and Skimzo to join her in performing one of her classics, ‘Facebook Love’. Eniola and Skiffy performed Jaywon's evergreen song 'This Year', leaving the live audience asking for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On their part, Greysky and Jaydboy sang Faze, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo while Sparrowh and MB Dre presented a song by 2face Idibia before he changed his name to 2baba, 'If Love Is a Crime.'

As the competition gradually becomes fiercer, the weakest in each team would go on probation and possibly eviction.

The contestants continued to unleash their hidden creativity or leave the stage and at the end of the show for the night, the judges selected six of them; Skyffy, eMzez, Denerio, TOMs, Jaydboy, and MB Dre for probation.

BBNaija Bisola performs Wizkid's Scatter The Floor at Ini-Dima Okojie's wedding

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actress Bisola Aiyeola is making headlines over an old video of her singing Nigerian music star Wizkid’s hit song ‘Scatter The Floor.’

Bisola was seen in the video 'gingering' the audience at the wedding as she sang the song like a pro which excited many.

The video, going viral on social media, was from Nollywood actress Ini-Dima Okojie’s wedding, which took place earlier in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng