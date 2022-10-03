Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha has joined many others to react to Phyna's victory at the BBNaija reality TV show

Daniel Regha gave many reasons why Phyna didn't deserve to win as he described Nigerians as being sentimental

As expected, Daniel Regha's tweet has been met with mixed reactions as many Phyna fans dragged him

Following Phyna's win at the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 edition, controversial Twitter user Daniel Regha has given many reasons why she didn't deserve to win.

While many congratulated Phyna over her win, Daniel Regha slammed her and noted that the second runner-up, Bryann deserved to win because he never overstepped his boundaries or tried to impose himself on other housemates.

Daniel Regha says Bryann deserved to win. Credit: @unusualphyna @bryanna @danielregha

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha blamed Nigerians for being too sentimental in selecting a worthy winner of the popular TV show.

He wrote:

"Phyna won, but if we’re being honest Bryann was m¤re deserving cos he never overstepped his boundaries or tried to impose on other hms; As usual, Nigerians are very sentimenta! when it comes to picking faves, it happens literally every time so it’s n¤t surprising. No shades."

Netizens react as Daniel Regha says Phyna didn't deserve to win

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_mydeszn:

"Na the first time wey you talk sense be this, my Reghads to you sha ."

dawhytewolf:

"I dnt think she was deserving but neither is Bryann.. his faves will come and froth at the mouth but I didn’t see his impact. He literally was just there. Hermes or Adekunle now those two worked hard, kept it real.. but yeah Nigerians will be sentimental and choose street always."

angelfavour1:

"Rest guy abeg He step boundaries how about when he involved ilebaye dad in a fight please Rest let us be sentimental."

BBNaija: Mercy Eke reacts as Phyna becomes 2nd female winner

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and winner of the Pepper Dem edition Mercy Eke joined many of her colleagues, fans, and followers to congratulate Level Up winner Phyna.

This comes as Phyna became the second female housemate to win the reality TV show, emerging the winner of the Level Up edition ahead of Bryann, who was the first runner-up.

In a short message via her Instastory, Mercy congratulated Phyna over her latest win as she officially welcomed her to the club.

Source: Legit.ng