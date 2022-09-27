BBNaija Level Up star, Bryann, has got fans talking after he revealed who his biggest competition on the show is

During a recent Diary Session, Bryann disclosed that Phyna has been his biggest competition on the show

The young man went ahead to explain the reason behind his statement, and it got fans talking online

The BBNaija Level Up season is in its final days, and the housemates have finally started to have a clearer view of their biggest competitors.

One of the most popular housemates, Bryann, recently had a chat with Big Brother and he revealed who he felt was a threat to his win.

While speaking during his Diary Session, the young man admitted that his fellow former Level 2 star, Phyna, is his biggest competition.

BBNaija's Bryann says Phyna is his biggest competition. Photos: @bryannonly, @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the young man went ahead to explain the reason behind his thoughts.

According to Bryann, Phyna has survived so many nominations on the show, and it is only logical to see her as his competition.

He said:

“Logically, I will say Phyna because she has had the most nominations and she is still in the game. So from a logical standpoint I will pick Phyna. She came from being nominated from the beginning of the show to being in the eight and ninth week.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Bryann reveals Phyna is his competition

Read what some netizens had to say about his disclosure below:

Buchianoo:

“Still my favorite whether he wins or not.”

Tahsia14:

“I love both of you but I want phyna to win.”

Ace__painting:

“Bella has also been nominated back to back.”

Folab13:

“It's funny how I haven't been interested or watched the show since Hermes left. Nothing to see anymore.”

Ruthroberts7683:

“The money is vibrating with force.”

Preety_oma1:

“Smart Brii, too much sense de worry this guy.”

Qwinomoruyi:

“He nor lie sha phyna for the money.”

Raymond_jnr_:

“This guy is just smart without stressing.”

