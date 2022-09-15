Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Bella cries and complains about not getting included in several perks other contestants on the show enjoy

The former professional model was sighted in a deep conversation with Sheggz, who was one of the housemates Biggie picked to go for a movie date

She emphasised that she was happy for her lover, Sheggz but couldn't help get her mind off why she never gets invited or gets granted access to such pleasures

One of the most popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, the Level Up edition Bella Okagbue, trends online again after she was sighted getting emotional after she wasn't picked by Biggie as one of the housemates granted access for a movie date.

Bella complained about always getting left out when the perks of being a housemate are shared.

Bella complains about not getting to go on a movie date with Sheggz. Photo credit: @sheggzolu/@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The former professional model was sighted expressing how she felt about always getting left out of things to her lover on the show Sheggz.

At some point, Bella got teary as she lay alone in bed while Sheggz was in the Level 3 house on a movie date with Chi Chi, Chomzy, Phyna, Groovy and Eloswag.

Watch the video of Bella complaining to Sheggz below:

See some of the reactions the video stirred online that were captured by Legit.ng:

@unique_jaybee:

"Una waka together come biggie house?"

@x.cocacola_:

"Why does she feel like she has the right to tell big brother what to do?"

@good_ness.m:

"Biggie preparing Bella for Sunday Eviction."

@akereleomisore:

"Bella don't mind Big brother God gat you."

@official_damilola22:

"Bella is crying oh sorry baby girl he will return tomorrow morning, even she’s not comfortable on bed."

"I am crazy about you": Sheggz and Bella profess their undying love to each

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, love couple Sheggz and Bella, aka Mr and Mrs Ikoyi, recently stirred up a controversial discussion after fans of the show caught the lovers on tape declaring their love for each other.

The former pro footballer, Sheggz, said to Bella during a conversation in the kitchen that she was his dream woman, and the love-struck Bella replied, saying she loves him so much.

The former professional model further revealed that she gets very jealous whenever she sees him with other girls, even though she knows he is only with them because of a task.

