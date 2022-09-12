The BBNaija Level Up housemates have already entered their eight week on the show as they all hope to clinch a spot in the finals

The remaining housemates gathered in the arena to play their Head of House game and Phyna emerged as the new HOH

Seven housemates were also put up for possible eviction and the nomination list has caused an online buzz

The BBNaija Level Up show is now entering its final weeks and the housemates gathered in the arena to play another Head of House game.

This time around, a level two housemate finally clinched the title in the person of Phyna.

The housemates played different rounds of games and were shortlisted based on their performance. Phyna, Adekunle, Shegz and Daniella qualified for the next round before the winner finally emerged.

BBNaija's Phyna finally wins Head of House game.

Source: Instagram

Chizzy and Chichi were however disqualified from the game for breaking the rules.

After Phyna’s name was called as the winner, she let out a scream of joy and her fellow competitors celebrated her with cheers and hugs.

Phyna broke the record of finally being the first former level 2 housemate to become Head of House.

See the video below:

Sheggz, Bella, five others up for possible eviction

After the Head of House games, the housemates trooped into the Diary Room one by one to nominate their fellow co-stars for possible eviction.

After the nominations were done, seven of the housemates were selected for possible eviction namely Sheggz, Bella, Hermes, Dotun, Daniella, Allysyn and Rachel.

See how the housemates nominated below:

Nigerians react to Phyna’s HOH win and nominated housemates

Incredible_mimi_:

“Wow e go hot ooo ”

Pa_triiciaaa:

“This line up nomination sweet me die .”

Natiahsfashion_byharrig:

“No one nominated Groovy…. Lucky and lovable guy.”

_Oyiza:

“If Sheggz and bella never go, adekunle no go rest.”

Debby.c_:

“Level one housemates need cane!!! It’s how level 2 housemates don’t even call themselves for me. Dotun and chi chi this is your week!”

Damnath_collections:

“Congratulations Phyna ❤️❤️❤️”

Eeshafashion__:

“She fought well ”

Jeovin_unimke:

“Finally our trenches did it .”

Missdami.lola:

“You've done it for level 2 baby . Congratulations Phyna.”

Nice one.

Tacha and Mercy, other biggest BBNaija rivalries that rocked social media

The BBNaija reality show has survived for seven seasons considering that it has been able to bring fans heavy doses of drama among other things.

Fans of the reality show have been known to get excited when controversial things happen on the show and even term shows without great rivalries as boring, according to them, they are there for the ‘vawulence’.

In its seven seasons, the BBNaija show has had some of the biggest celebrity rivalries to rock social media.

Source: Legit.ng