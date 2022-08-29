BBNaija Level Up housemates turned up for yet another Saturday night party, and this time around, it was a trip to the tropical islands

The housemates had an in-house beach-themed party that saw the ladies rocking cute swimwear and the men showing up in sporty get-ups

As usual, a lot of drama played out at the party arena and Legit.ng has compiled some videos highlighting all the fun

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates finally got the opportunity to unwind at the Saturday night party after an intense week that saw all-around drama play out in the house.

Like previous parties, there was a general theme for the party and housemates were given outfits to help them keep up with the week’s theme.

Fun moments from beach-themed Saturday party. Photo: @stitchesbylope/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Although housed in the confines of Biggie’s house, the housemates had a beach-themed party that saw them turning up in swimwear and tropical outfits.

There was also drama on the dance floor as the single housemates tried to navigate their way on the dance floor around those who have been actively ‘shipped’.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See videos below:

1. Groovy and Phyna get cosy

Lovers Groovy and Phyna couldn't stay away from each other on the dance floor and things got extra heated between them.

The two locked lips on the dance floor as other housemates watched them have the time of their lives.

2. Eloswag and Hermes slug it out on the dance floor

Just like Alex and Tobi from a previous BBNaija season, Hermes and Eloswag gave fans of the show what they had been looking forward to.

The Level Up housemates battled each other on the dance floor as fellow housemates watched them.

3. Adekunle and Rachel

Things took an unexpected turn between Adekunle and Rachel as the two got extra cosy on the dance floor.

Interestingly, Giddyfia who has been locked in a 'situationship' didn't like what he saw and he reciprocated the energy by moving to Amaka on the dance floor.

4. Sheggz and Bella

As usual, the official 'couple' of the season, Sheggz and Bella, kept to themselves on the dance floor.

The two who have set boundaries as it concerns who they can dance with were spotted with each other, and they even locked lips.

Modella evicted from the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Live show saw one housemate Modella emerge as the 7th housemate to be evicted on Sunday night.

The evicted housemate wasted no time as usual as she left the BBNaija house.

Modella stepped out as the fake housemate, which left other housemates in shock. However, fans of the reality show said she should have held her ground after Deji refused to step out.

Source: Legit.ng