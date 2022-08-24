BBNaija Level Up housemate Diana has again given us another dramatic diary room session with Big Brother

The 33-year-old Edo lady once shook the internet when she told Biggie to go and get them salt in the market

This time around, she told Big Brother cartels were forming in his house and she added that it was scary to her

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Diana Isoken Edobor, popularly known as Diana, has dropped another hit-line in the diary room session with Big Brother.

The reality television star, which went viral after she sent Biggie on an errand during one of her previous diary room sessions, said cartels were forming in Big Brother's house.

The 33-year-old Edo lady told Big Brother she was scared because Cartels were forming in his house.

In her words:

"It is very confusing Big Brother, very confusing. Some cartels are definitely forming in your house and it is scary, I am scared."

Check out Diana's video below:

What she meant by 'cartel forming in Biggie's house' was, however, what got people talking.

People found his diary room sessions funny because of the way she talks and her confidence in making those controversial and funny statements.

BBNaija fans react to Diana's diary room session video

olokikioluwaferanmi:

"I love Diana abeg she’s sound’s so innocent."

Kokotherapyofficial:

" cartel de everywhere normally ."

Deekaytee_xx:

"Who be cartel abeg ship biggie ND Diane."

Theofficiallakunle:

"Abeg after dem evict Diana, make she still dey go diary session from house."

iamchristymoses

Diana is the first girlfriend biggie has

Boy_director_junior:

"What does she mean by cartel does she mean chichi forming cult member."

talesbyagu:

"What would we call this ship , this Biggie and Diana ship."

Shubomie:

"And na she be the leader of the cartel o head gossiper."

Cici_cimbie:

"she says these things effortlessly."

BBNaija housemate Diana sends Big Brother on errand

Legit.ng also reported that BBNaija Level Up star, Diana got fans of the show talking over her recent conversation with Big Brother.

During a Diary Room session, the housemate sent Big Brother on an errand to the market to help them buy salt.

She kept a straight face during the conversation and a video of the exchange has left many fans laughing on social media.

