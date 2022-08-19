A ship in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 house seems to have hit the rock even before it fully set sail

Ladies man Groovy was recently in a fight with his love interest in the house, Phyna, after he slammed her for supporting another guy over him during one of the shows arena games

Groovy didn't find it funny at all that his love interest would rather hype another guy who was his opponent during a game over him

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates Groovy and his love interest on the show Phyna exchanged a few heated words after the Thursday night arena games.

After a group competition, Groovy slammed Phyna for not hyping him enough and for supporting Hermes, his opponent.

BBNaija's Groovy chides his love interest, Phyna, for hyping Hermes over him during an arena competition. Photo credit: @phyna._/@groovymono/@gistwell

He also pointed out that he sees no reason she should make the excuse that she only supported Hermes because he is from the south-south, like herself.

Phyna apologised to Groovy and said it was a mistake and she won't repeat it anymore. But when Groovy persisted in his complaints, she got irritated and walked out on him.

However, later in the day, during their levels Thursday night pool party, the pair made up and were sighted, sharing a steaming kiss in the pool.

Watch a clip of Groovy and Phyna's fight below:

Read some of the reactions the fight stirred online:

@faith_gomenti:

"I refuse to ship in Jesus name, ship wan carry me go where I no wan go."

@mosh_creations:

"I think phyna wanted to make him jealous ."

@nthandarobbin:

"This ship will shock us, it be sailing small small. Feelings are now growing. Proximity doing the work."

@itsgyamfuah:

"Eiii it wasn't about her hyping he felt she's always gassing Hermes which he finds not healthy. Also certain things she says isn't cool. Is not about jealousy or anything. He just wants her to be quiet during games or task."

@geestylez29:

"Groovy is possessive.. Beauty said it oo."

Phyna complains to Groovy that he doesn't give her strong body contact as he does with other girls

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a ship might be set to sail in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level 2 house between Groovy and Phyna.

A video showed Groovy and Phyna in a body-to-body embrace as she poured out her heartfelt pain. The pair shared this conversation after their task on Wednesday, August 17.

Phyna complained about how Groovy would rock all other girls behind in the house but not hers. However, the energy between the two seemed to be going a good way as Groovy gave her what she wanted and more.

