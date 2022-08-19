The BBNaija Friday weekly task took an unexpected turn of events following announcements made by Big Brother

Big Brother left housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season shook to their core following an unexpected turn of events at their weekly wager challenge.

The housemates had finished their debates and other presentation for the night before Biggie announced that Level 1 emerged the winner of the wager challenge.

However, just as housemates waited for Biggie to disperse them, he called on Deji and pointed out how he has been mumbling about changing houses.

Deji who didn’t see Biggie’s move coming was forced to admit his desire in front of fellow housemates after which Biggie instructed him to pack his bags and get ready to join Level 2.

To balance the equation in both levels, Biggie equally instructed Groovy to step forward before informing him to pack his bags and prepare to replace Deji in Level 1.

Biggie’s decisions were not entirely pleasing to housemates, especially, Phyna and Chichi who have formed strong connections with both male housemates.

The ladies got emotional and broke down in tears as fellow participants tried to comfort them.

Fans of the show react

cateyes_jo said:

"Aswear this thing no jig at all, e no jig (in Bryan’s voice) how can biggie give them one housemate and take another. They are already low in number na haba."

nefertiti___0 said:

"Phyna cry pass widows now."

abisolapeperenpe said:

"I hope biggie will give him his food to take along o…cos he shouldnt go and starve when he won d wager with his ex-level."

iam_emefah said:

"Biggie is doing Phyna some good but she is blinded by infatuation. She’s a winner and needs to focus."

looking_for_ivy said:

"Phyna doesn’t like this but chomzy loves it ."

flawlesssaphhire said:

"Phyna don dey cry me a river ooo.. Eweeeeeeeyyyyy.. I love the twist.. Make them hold Phyna oo. SHE FIT ENTER GROOVY LUGGAGE OOO."

