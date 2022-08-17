Level 1 housemates Adekunle and Sheggz recently took a swipe at each other in a heated exchange that resulted from namecalling

Sheggz had referred to Adekunle as a stupid individual, and this made the latter take a jab at the UK footballer’s intellect

Fans of the show who watched the drama unfold submitted that the two have had it coming for each other for some time

Level 1 participants of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season witnessed a heated drama between two strong male contenders in the house, Sheggz and Adekunle.

Recall that the show's host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, had set a ticking time bomb off during the Sunday night eviction show when he asked both housemates how they feel about each other.

Ebuka particularly asked Sheggz why he doesn’t fancy Adekunle, to which he said he doesn’t feel the young man is being sincere in his ways.

Well, days after Ebuka’s chat, the two finally slugged it out after Sheggz tagged Adekunle as a stupid individual.

This didn’t go down well with Adekunle, who in turn took a swipe at Sheggz’s intellect, an action which made the UK-based footballer approach his fellow housemate in a confrontational manner.

Watch the housemates below:

Read what fans of the show had to say below:

hali_black said:

"I like how Adekunle changed it for him, Sheggz talks down on people and it’s understandable."

chillyani said:

"Adekunle has been looking a moment like this to get a sheggz."

akorfa_snow said:

"Sheggz has always wanna start a war with Adekunle good Ade put him in place mtchwwwww."

cocaholic21 said:

"I don't think Segun expected Adekunle react like this."

nicolenicol21 said:

"Adekunle for help me comot sheggz teeth."

faithmicheal42 said:

"They’ve been holding it for long now. Let them let it out. Especially Adekunle."

iamcecile_mich said:

"This season is officially one of the most interesting."

Sheggz and Eloswag fight dirty over Bella

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija’s Eloswag got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Chomzy and some other housemates waded into the matter.

However, things got more heated after Sheggz’s love interest, Bella, tried to defend her co-female housemate and Eloswag took offence.

In the process of defending his woman, Sheggz threatened to beat up Eloswag even if it means leaving the BBNaija house.

