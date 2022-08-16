Former Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Khalid granted his first major interview after he was evicted from the show

The reality star, who was evicted alongside another ex-housemate, Ilebaye, spoke about several issues ranging from the Khaniella ship, Beauty’s disqualification to his plans after the show

Khalid also spoke about how he felt realising that Hermes, who seemed like his guy in Level one, put him up for possible eviction, which actually led to him leaving the show

One of the most recent evicted housemates from the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, Ismail Rukuba Ahalu, popularly known as Khalid, has granted his first major interview since leaving the show.

The Lagos state-born reality star, during an interview with the BBNaija show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu spoke about the future of his relationship with Daniella and also said one or two things about Beauty’s disqualification.

Khalid also spoke about how he felt when he realised he was put up for eviction by Hermes, someone he thought was his “guy” in the level one house.

Khalid said it was a serious one when he spoke about the future of his romantic relationship with Daniella in the Big Brother Naija house. Even though Daniella was still in the house, they had already discussed how it would go.

On Beauty’s disqualification, he believed that she left the show on a very bad note. Khalid added that the former Miss Nigeria looked like she had a lot to offer, but how she left the show was not good.

Khalid also revealed that he didn’t feel bad about Hermes nominating him for eviction because he could have done the same if he had been in the same situation.

Khalid denies getting down with Daniella in BBNaija house

Legit.ng also reported that the evicted BBNaija Level-Up housemate sparked hilarious reactions online when he spoke about his relationship with Daniella.

Khalid, during an interview, insisted that he never had int!mate time with Daniella but admitted that they are both in love.

He also insisted that his body is a temple and what they had was just an aggressive kissing session.

