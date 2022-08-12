During a conversation in the house, BBNaija Level Up housemates Daniella told fellow housemate Amaka that she hadn't kissed for one week

This got Amaka rolling on the floor with laughter as she told Daniella if she could swear by the Bible that she was saying the truth

It would be recalled that Amaka saw Daniella making out with fellow housemate Khalid under the duvet recently, which got everyone talking

A conversation between Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates Chiamaka Crystal Mbah, better known as Amaka and Daniella Utangbe Peters, better known as Daniella, got everyone talking.

Daniella told Amaka she hadn't kissed in Biggie's house for a week, which made Amaka crack up as she couldn't believe her ears.

BBNaija's Daniella tells Amaka she hasn't kissed for one week. Credit: Amaka Ubah @daniellapeters

Source: Facebook

Responding to Daniella's claim, Amaka asked Daniella if she could swear by the Bible that she was saying the truth.

Amaka added by saying she doubted if Daniella could survive without a kiss for one week in Big Brother's house.

Daniella said:

"I've not k!ssed for a week."

Amaka replied saying:

"Hehehehe, let me bring a bible for you. You fit survive without a k!ss for a week?"

Check out the post below:

Reactions to BBNaija's Amaka and Daniella's conversation

Queen_shebacollections:

" who she wan dey lie give? At least if you want to lie, make sure Amaka is not there. Someone that has been watching live p0rn."

Oluwa.kemi.sola:

"She fit no kiss just straight to biz"

Oluwalofunmilayo:

"She did not know that there was a witness "

Pamelanwosisi:

"This Amaka no de disappoint "

Faximeel:

"But did she kiss? Akpamakotumbo is different from kissing "

Queenytingz:

" like which kain lie be that. Someone that kissed this week o, even Phyna was teasing her bout it."

Official_bestgurl:

"Wetin bring this talk abeg? Amaka leave them o."

Nkiruanita:

"Person weh go knack this night."

Amaka watches in disbelief as Khalid and Daniella get ‘freaky’ under the sheets

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported how Amaka stayed vigilant and kept watch while her colleagues Khalid and Daniella got to pleasing themselves under the sheet.

The Level-Up housemate quietly watched and strained her ears to get proper details of what was going on under the sheets.

Different hilarious reactions have greeted Amaka's action as many people say they would love to see her do more vigilante work.

Source: Legit.ng