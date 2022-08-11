Today, August 11, is Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Khalid's birthday, and his fellow level two housemates are making it memorable for him

In a video sighted on the internet by Legit.ng, the level two housemates could be seen rallying around Khalid as they sang him a happy birthday song

However, some BBNaija fans who reacted to the video sighted Daniella also singing joyfully for the birthday boy, and they opined that she would celebrate Khalid's birthday specially

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Ismail Ahalu marks a new year today, August 11, and he has been celebrated by fellow level two housemates in a special way.

In a video sighted online, the housemates rallied around him as they sang him a special happy birthday song.

Khalid smiles as Daniella and others sing him a birthday song. Credit: @therealkhalid_ @daniellapete

Source: Instagram

Khalid could be seen in the video gushing as the other housemates sing for him. Khalid's girlfriend in the house, Daniella, could also be seen dancing and joyfully singing for him.

Check out the video below:

BBNaija fans react to video

However, the video of the housemates singing and joyfully celebrating Khalid's birthday stirred some reactions online as fans noted that they loved the vibe among the level two housemates.

On the other hand, upon seeing Daniella singing for the birthday boy, some fans opined that she would specially celebrate him on the bed at night.

Legit.ng gathered some of their funny reactions; check them out below:

Nancyajub:

"Last year was so boring that even bdays cudn fall in the house "

Kadmarieclo:

"Well, well Khalid pls leave my girl tonite pls we are tired she's a very young girl, thanks."

Gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"Why won't you love this level 2 housemates? They give fight, argue,make up and act like siblings. Plus vibes and premium entertainment. Call them noisy but I didn't subscribe to watch people sleep."

Pepintern:

"I wonder what Daniella will give him as a gift ? "

Big_steph_xoxo:

"He’ll knack today "

Slim_bubu:

"Where biggie see these people vibes on vibes"

Source: Legit.ng