The BBNaija Level Up show has entered its third week and the housemates recently participated in the Head of House games

Adekunle emerged as the winner after winning the second round of games against Khalid and Pharmsavi

As the new HOH, Adekunle was responsible for nominating five housemates for possible eviction

The BBNaija Season 7 show has now held its third Head of House games to usher in the new week for the housemates.

In their usual fashion, the housemates from both levels gathered into the arena to play their games for the day to determine what house will be safe from facing possible eviction.

For the third week HOH games, the housemates were given two challenges, one involving beads and the other a ball game.

Adekunle emerges HoH for Week 3. Photos: @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

According to Big Brother, only the top 3 from the first game will proceed to the second round. For the first game, they were given a picture of a beaded necklace and a bowl of beads for them to replicate.

Sheggz and Modella were disqualified from the game while Adekunle, Pharmsavi and Khalid made it to the second round.

The second round involved them rolling balls into a bowl and Adekunle emerged the winner of the game.

Adekunle nominates 5 housemates for possible eviction

As the new HOH, Kunle was saddled with the responsibility of nominating five housemates from Level 2 to face possible eviction.

In the Diary Room, Kunle named five housemates and gave his reasons for nominating them. He nominated Phyna, Ilebaye, Bryan, Khalid and Groovy.

According to the HOH, Khalid seems like strong competition and he has always emerged close to winning in all the games they have played.

Kunle added that Ilebaye is his second nominee because most of the people in his level have had one complaint or the other about her.

The new HOH nominated Phyna because he considers her a strong part of Level 2’s team and that if he removes the foundation of their team, it will help his group on the long run.

Adekunle also nominated Bryan because he beleives he is strategic and has also been part of most of the winning teams.

On a final note, he nominated Groovy because they haven’t really had a change to interact.

Nigerians react to Adekunle’s HOH title and choice of nominated housemates

Read what some of them had to say below:

F.o.l.a:

“Smart moves.”

Bibi_aziza:

“Ilebaye and Khalid are leaving come Sunday.”

Officialoluwadami:

“Bye to Khalid and Ilebaye.”

Imiefan:

“Very smart guy o.”

Plussize.thrifts.by.olori:

“Phyna nd bryan no fit go house … Khalid is surely going.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng