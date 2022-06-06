BBNaija reality star Bam Bam has taken to social media to gush over her hubby Teddy as he celebrates his birthday

Bam Bam said going through life with Teddy A has been a blessing for her as she confessed her love for him

Fans and followers of the celebrity couple have taken to social media to celebrate Teddy A with cool birthday messages

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) couple from season 3 edition Bam Bam and her hubby Teddy A are in a celebratory mood today, Monday, June 6, over his birthday.

To celebrate her man as he clocks a year older, Bam Bam took to her Instagram page to share a video of Teddy A carrying their child as she penned a sweet message to him.

Bam Bam gushes over hubby Teddy A on his birthday. Credit: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

Bam Bam, in her message, confessed her love for Teddy A as she thanked God for what they have been able to achieve together.

Sharing the post, Bam Bam wrote:

“Today, Happy birthday lover @iamteddya ❤️ doing life with you has been Gods customized blessing for me , for many life times to come I’d choose you again! Look at the beautiful children we made , the lives we are impacting, the mile stones we are covering, the journey has been beautiful Soo far and I give glory to God alone. My gentle giant, my goof ball, may you live long in wealth, health, love, lots of joy and laughter! Happy birthday king T! Cheers to many more years Papi ❤️ I love you deep and wide my oxygen. World Teddy day!!! Celebrate this man for me."

Fans celebrate Teddy A on his birthday

theunidenticalduo:

"Happy birthday to your boo hunnie.. this is so beautiful. Made me so emotional bammy. May your lines continue to fall in pleasant places."

nengimuffins:

"Happy birthday to my fav of all times ❤️, may God’s grace exceedingly show up in your lives forever ❤️."

Teddy A and Bam Bam display love for each other in public

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars and lovebirds Teddy A and Bambam continue to display their love for each other on the internet years after participating in the reality show.

Bambam sent an appreciation message to her husband Teddy A in a recent post via her Twitter account, describing him as a good man.

She wrote:

"I married a good man ❤️ I celebrate you today honey @BadmanTeddyA and I love you forever."

