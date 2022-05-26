Reality star Maria has shared some details for fans to expect from the soon to commence BBNaija reunion

Maria, in a voice note that has gone viral, revealed how fellow housemate Beatrice confronted her during the show, adding that the former ruined her life

The audio has since stirred mixed reactions from fans and followers of the reality show, as many dragged Maria for revealing too much

Fans and followers are anticipating the drama that would follow the commencement of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘shine ya eyes reunion, which is scheduled to start in June.

This comes as a reality star and former housemate Maria Chike Benjamin in an audio post, hinted to fans about what transpired during the reunion, especially between her and fellow reality star Beatrice.

Photos from the reunion, which have surfaced on social media, showed the moment Beatrice attempted to engage Maria, but she was held back by Pere.

Maria said she didn’t understand why Beatrice hated her so much in an audio conversation with her fans. She added that she was confused after Beatrice said she had ruined her life.

Maria said:

“I am really freaky confused. She kept screaming and telling Ebuka that this side hen (Maria) ruined her life. I said to her Ebuka is asking you bow I ruined your life. I wanted to know how I ruined her life cause I am ready to apologise. She brought up Kelvin, and 3 others.

“When she and Pere missed, I never went to her to confront her about it. My anger was on Pere because he kept saying he loved me in the house and yet was going about frolicking with the ladies, so I felt disrespected. I wanted to know his relationship stance with me so I wouldn’t be offended with his actions.”

Listen to the audio below:

Mixed reactions as Maria spills details about BBNaija reunion

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

omalicha__onyinye:

"One of the problem Maria has is her mouth she talks too much same reason big brother sent her packing."

ester.nalegh:

"She said on her 35th birthday. She is going to be living peaceful and quiet. Wetin be this no. Na old age I dey blame."

