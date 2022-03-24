Popular media personnel Denrele Edun has cleared the air on his statement about having close intimacy with late singer Goldie even when she was married

Denrele had gone viral on social media, with many people dragging him after they misinterpreted his statement to mean he was having an affair with the late singer

The media personnel revealed he and Goldie would have a good laugh over the many reactions that had trailed his statement

Veteran media personality Derenle Edun has taken the position of a teacher to educate those who misconstrued his statement about having close intimacy with popular singer Goldie when she was alive.

This comes after some Nigerians took to social media some hours ago to drag Denrele after they misinterpreted his statement to mean he was having an affair with the late singer.

Denrele Edun schools those who misconstrued his intimacy with Goldie. Credit: @denrele_edun @Goldieharvey

Source: Instagram

Denrele, in a statement via his Instastory, expressed his surprise as to how people had misconstrued the word intimacy to mean sex.

He wrote:

"Either ways intimacy in this case means "shared secrets" and "One Corner" denotes "even catching me with someone in the corner."

Denrele said it would be the first time Goldie would be trending many years since her death as he added that they would have had a good laugh over the way some Nigerians misinterpreted their closeness if she was alive.

See his post below:

Screenshot of Denrele Edun's post. Credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Goldie Harvey was a Nigerian singer and Big Brother Africa reality star, when she was alive, she was close to Denrele; she, however, passed on in 2013.

