Mariam, a beautiful young lady was on Date Rush to find love and narrated an emotional story with her past boyfriend

According to the rising musician, she supported her man from his grass stage but he left her when he reached the grace stage

Due to this, Mariam said she would never support a man wholeheartedly when it comes to finances

A young lady identified as Mariam who was on Season 6 Episode 7 of the Date Rush fame shared an emotional story about how she was left bedridden after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her.

made the heartfelt revelation after Julius, a gentleman who was considering going on a date with the lady asked her what she would do in case his business gets very slow.

The lady instantly got passionate as she vehemently declared that she would not be in the position to help Julius because of a past experience she had with her previous boyfriend.

Date Rush Contestant Mariam Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

According to Mariam, her ex-boyfriend nearly got her mentally ill when he walked out of their relationship after years of supporting him to become rich since he was broke by the time they met.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I was admitted at the hospital the same moment he told me we should break up. I helped him into details until he became rich. I almost got mad. I'll not be able to help another man in that manner," Mariam recounted.

In the end, Julius settled for a different contestant who works as a nurse and clearly mentioned that she would be in the position to help him in case things get slow along the line.

Watch from 59 minutes for Mariam's heartfelt story below

Twitter user shoots his shot at BBNaija star Vee Iye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star Vee got a new relationship proposal following her breakup with her co-housemate Neo Akpofure.

The reality star reacted after a businessman on Twitter begged her to come and spend his money after she declared herself single again.

Some fans begged Vee to accept the Twitter man who wants her to come and have a taste of his wealth.

Source: Legit.ng