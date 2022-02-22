Britney Spears is expected to drop a detailed memoir soon after securing a N6 billion naira book deal

This deal came after different publishers bid to publish her story, and in this book, the 40-year-singer is laying it all bare

Spears will talk about her relationship with her toxic family, her career and her current relationship with her fiance

US singer Britney Spears has reportedly secured a book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster, which is considered one of the biggest deals after the Obamas.

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari. Photo: Getty Images.

Britney Spears to drop 'tea' in new memoir

Spears, who has been the point of focus by publishers and filmmakers who have been bidding to tell her story, has finally landed a place to execute her once promised mission.

Page Six reported that the 40-year-old is expected to pen down a tell-it-all memoir where she will talk about her relationship with her toxic family, career, and recovery journey.

The Pretty Girls singer had in January indicated that she was ready to publish her book after sharing an image of a typewriter and a caption asking fans if she should start her story from the beginning.

Spears also criticised her sister after she released her memoir in January, and the singer accused her of still using her to make money.

"Congrats best seller. The nerve of you to sell a book now. I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me! You are scum, Jamie Lynn," she said on Instagram.

Spears released from conservatorship

The singer expressed joy after she was finally free of the conservatorship she was placed under 13 years ago.

Her father agreed that it was time his daughter took back control of her life after the judge ended the conservatorship with immediate effect.

Spears' fans gathered outside the courthouse on the day of the ruling, and they broke out in celebration when they learned that she was free.

