BBNaija Double Wahala star, Nina Ivy, is back with another controversial statement that got people talking on social media

Nina declared her displeasure at men who engage other people's posts online and wondered their true gender

The reality star feels such acts are meant to be displayed by slay queens, but Nigerians do not agree with her comment

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season three housemate, Nina Ivy, has shared her opinion about the character of some men on social media.

Nina took to her Instagram story channel to criticise men who are fond of trolling people in the comment section of posts.

The reality star disclosed that she hates men who partake in such girlish acts and wonders if they are actually a man or a slay queen:

According to her:

"I s**k at men or guys that engage on comment section, like how are you trolling someone under their comment section, are you a man or a slay mama."

Netizens criticise Nina

Nigerians have commented on Nina's statement, most of them slammed her and called her clout chaser.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Annie_dearie:

"But how does “I s*** at men” relate to what u were trying to tell us?"

Da__mi123:

"Face front madam na your comments."

You_jaaaay:

"I s*** at men? I stopped dere sha cos d English was not Englishing."

Fitimi_obaje:

"Nina don get bad mouth ooo."

Ebubeed:

"A totally silly clout chaser and classless attention seeker...the skeletons in her fake, lying SM life won't let her rest! Always restless & roaring about."

Olereobasi:

"A dumb question from a dumbee...always talking trash...so engaging under comments now has gender..or trolling (if at all bcos you no sabi simple English) now has a sex Abi?"

Official_petitejoie:

"So Men are not humans Oga abeg go find endorsements and rest."

