BBNaija star Emmanuel is currently in Ghana and he has received an overwhelming show of love from his supporters

A video making the rounds on social media captured the fans stormed the airport in Ghana to welcome the reality star to their country

Fans on social media who were not physically present also had nice words for the former Shine Ya Eyes housemate

It appears former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Emmanuel, will be spending the next few days in the neighbouring country of Ghana.

A video spotted on social media captured the moment the Shine Ya Eyes star arrived at an airport in the country and was warmly received by his supporters.

Apparently, the dedicated fans had already made their way to the airport with gifts to wait for their favourite BBNaija reality star's arrival.

Emmanuel, in turn, was all smiles as he exchanged pleasantries with the fans who had been waiting to receive him all day.

The reality star treated them to some nice dance moves as they chanted his name and filmed the special moment on camera.

He was also presented with a bouquet of flowers before making his way to a car waiting to convey him to his hotel room.

jun.e26th said:

"Emmanuel is really loved by many. I'm so happy he's happy❤️ That was such a sweet welcome. God bless Ghanaians and Emmanuel❤️."

her_execelency_ said:

"Those people have been there since morning Oooo.....our very own Mr Africa."

brenda46882 said:

"Our handsome Emmanuel we love you."

prettytimmz said:

"they really welcomed him, it was really nice, well done Ghanaian."

sunshine_d16 said:

"To think they've been waiting since 9am when you're loved you're loved abeg."

