Ultimate Love reality show star, Udebuani Sylvia Chioma better known as Sylvia Udeh has graduated from the university

An Emotional Sylvia shared lovely convocation photos and narrated how her convocation ceremony dragged till 2022

The lady also thanked God for completing the phase and fans have showered her with congratulatory messages and commended the lovely photos she shared

Ultimate Love reality star, Sylvia Udeh has graduated with B.A. Ed, French Education from the University of Lagos, and she is proud of her achievement.

The reality star shared beautiful photos of herself on Instagram to announce the proud moment and explained how her graduation and convocation dragged from 2020 to 2022.

Sylvia Udeh graduates from UNILAG. Credit: sylvia_udeh

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Class of 2020, Graduated in 2021, Convocation in 2022, B.A. Ed, French Education. Y'all can see I've really tried It's really a long time coming. The journey was looking like it will never end.

Sylvia thanked God for completing the phase and congratulated her classmates for the achievement.

Check out her post below:

Congratulatory messages

Nigerian have showered her with congratulatory messages on the latest achievement and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ebiteinyee:

"Congratulations and many more Pepisco International."

Chrisadahofficial:

"Congratulations Sylvia."

Kandali74

"The past years were the most difficult ones, due to pandemic that hit us all, but yet you pushed through. Congratulations on your well-deserved success my love. You owe yourself a pat on the back. Proud Chivian."

Mis_stellar:

"You’re just too pretty for this world …Congratulations Sylvia."

Ditty09:

"A big congratulations, keep soaring."

Justgovo:

"Congrats to @LeoBeSpoke sister Last Last convocation rice is served @fetty_cloudeye Biko bring me cake oh."

