Why Did I Sister Zone Maria? BBNaija’s Sammie Wonders As He Drools Over Co-star’s Steamy New Photos
- BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria, recently had many of her followers drooling after posting hot new photos online
- One of her BBN co-stars, Sammie, drooled over Maria’s new photos and wondered why he put her in the sister zone in the first place
- Internet users had a lot to say about Sammie’s comment on Maria’s photos and their reactions were amusing
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria, has had her colleague, Sammie, rethinking his decision to put her in the sister zone.
Just recently, Maria took to her page to post hot new photos of herself as she put her beautiful body on display.
The reality star looked like a Barbie doll as she lay down on a fluffy pouf and rocked a cut out black body suit. She also complemented the look with a pink fringe bone-straight wig.
See the snaps below:
Sammie drools over Maria's photos
Maria’s new photos had a lot of her followers gushing over the reality star and many of them could not hold back their admiration including her co-star, Sammie.
Sammie even took things further by wondering why he sister zoned Maria as he drooled over her hair.
He wrote:
“The hair God! why did I sister zone you?”
See screenshot of his post below:
Nigerians react to Sammie’s comment
Sammie’s reaction to Maria’s hot new photos left a lot of people amused. Read some of their comments below:
Stellaobunadike:
“@sammielordofficial because of her heart and beauri.”
Aderemi6297:
“@sammielordofficial lol Maria dey enter ur eye, close am.”
Beethoven_ree:
“@sammielordofficial Sammie close your eyes .”
Maria_deals:
“@sammielordofficial bro pls unzone now and grab her tight.”
I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me: Ka3na brags, calls herself only boss lady, fans beg her to rest
Pearlygiovanni:
“Sammy unzone now .”
Lillie_lisah:
“Sammie yu too like good things.”
Interesting.
Several men are in my DM - Maria brags
The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star earlier disclosed the huge number of male suitors that come for her from time to time.
Maria said her DM is filled with male suitors who want her to be their woman but she can't listen to the offers because she's got a man.
Maria made the comments via her Instagram story channel.
