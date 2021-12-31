BBNaija season 6 star, Cross met with his younger brother whom he has not seen in the last seven years

The siblings got emotional upon sighting each other as the lookalike brother expressed the stress of travelling with a Nigerian passport

The young man vowed never to return to the country as a Nigerian again because of what he went through

They both shared nice times together and Cross confessed that his brother is now taller than him

It was an emotional moment for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Cross who met with his younger brother that just returned to the country.

The siblings have not seen each other in the last seven years and they reunited again in an emotional video.

Cross meets his younger brother. Credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross' brother also shared the struggles he faced before making the trip down to Nigeria. He said:

"I tried transitioning through Europe, I tried America, no airline would take me with Nigerian passport your government got to step up and give the passport some value."

He vowed never to come back to the country as a Nigerian but rather as a Canadian.

Check out the post below:

Reactions from fans

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Cross and his younger brother and some of the ladies are already crushing on the reality star's handsome sibling.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official.dannygram:

"Na everybody you no dey see in years."

Candykattie:

"And the boy fine oh See him limp."

Official_lilianoyekezie:

"So cute ....new crush alert."

Nifol_luxury:

"His brother is entering my."

Casseyima:

"How can I not see my sibling for dat long wen both of us are on Earth."

Chel.sea996:

"Omo them too fine for their family Abeg."

