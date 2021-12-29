Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na recently revealed the content of her will on social media and Nigerians are amused at how much value she places on social media

The mum of one updated her will for 2021 which included her properties and assets, she also included her Instagram account

The reality star's decision stemmed from the fact that her followers are worth more than they know to her

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate, Ka3na is ending the year on a grateful note, and she decided to update her will.

The reality star disclosed that she recorded a house, land and a store. Not stopping there, Ka3na also announced that she added her Instagram account to her will as well.

Ka3na adds Instagram account to her will Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

According to the mum of one, her fans are worth a lot more than they can imagine to her.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Ka3na's post made the rounds on social media and got people talking. Read some of the comments gathered below:

dee_billionaire:

"You no add your 2go account "

poshest_hope:

"If finding relevance was a person!"

papiiitino:

"Account wey Mark fit carry anytime. Na wetin this one dey add to will "

queenenny_xo:

"Please add your husband too"

allimerry:

"Who is going to inherit all her followers like this?"

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Abeg drop the password join..Tainks my dear"

janeygogol1:

"Mama giving us the gbas gbos"

azeezatibilola:

"Who will inherit the IG account...when you are old and grey and departed?"

christie.a_:

"Something that belong to mark you still add am too will."

Ka3na celebrates 6th wedding anniversary

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Ka3na, took to social media to celebrate her years of happy marriage with her oyinbo husband.

The reality star, who has been known to hardly post photos of her man, shared a rare photo of her older oyinbo husband on her Instagram page.

Not stopping there, Ka3na noted in her caption that marriages are not perfect and admitted that she would rather be single at this point in her life.

The reality star however explained that if that was the case, she would have been lonely and empty. She appreciated her husband on their wedding anniversary and cheered to the blessing of their daughter, Lila.

Source: Legit.ng