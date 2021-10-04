For most Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, brand collaborations and endorsements start rolling in once they get out of the show

If anyone has first-hand information about life after BBNaija, it is the previous housemates and Lockdown star, Kiddwaya took to social media to advise the season six set

The billionaire kid advised them to be ruthless in picking brands to work with and in deciding their worth and value

The Big Brother season six came to an end on October 3 and the Shine Ya Eye housemates who have entertained fans for ten weeks are ready to take on the world.

As expected, most of them will land endorsements, collaborations and mouth watering deals which could change their lives forever.

Kiddwaya talks about being ruthless Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya steps in

BBNaija Lockdown edition ex-housemate, Kiddwaya who has had a fair share of the celebrity life one year after the show had words of advice for his newest colleagues.

Kidd shared a post on his Instagram story channel where he advised the new reality stars to be ruthless in their dealings.

According to him, picking brands to work with, collaborations and deciding their worth and values should not be done with levity.

Kiddwaya also noted that once the stars open their mouths to make a statement, it becomes a reflection of who they are.

See the post below:

Kidd advises fellow reality stars Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Recall that on the BBNaija Lockdown edition show and even after, Kiddwaya and colleague, Erica delighted their fans with what most of them thought could have blossomed into a beautiful union.

Kiddwaya dances as he shows off the Naija chef in him

Kiddwaya showed the world that he is not a stranger to making African delicacies in a recent video posted on his page.

Taking to his Instagram story, the BBNaija star shared clips of himself making a popular Nigerian swallow called eba.

In the video, Kidd was seen dancing happily and even whining his waist as he effortlessly continued to turn the eba.

The reality show star also called himself a Nigerian boy as he continued to show off his eba-making skills.

Source: Legit.ng