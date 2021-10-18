BBNaija season 6 star, Saskay and Pere were the side attractions at Jackie B son's 10th birthday party recently held in Lagos

Jackie B celebrated her son, Nathan, and invited her celebrity friends to come and celebrate with the young boy

Pere and Saskay entered a dance competition at the party and fans can't stop talking about their moves at the young Nathan's party

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Jackie B is celebrating her son, Nathan's 10th birthday, and she invited some of her ex-housemates to attend the party.

Pere and Saskay attend Jackie B's son Nathan's birthday, engage in dance competition. Credit: @thejackiebent

The young Nathan had a celebration of his life after some of his mum's celebrity friends not only attended his birthday but also took part in a competition at his event.

Pere who just recover from sickness attended the party and entered a dance competition with Saskay.

The MC of the party teased as the two reality stars entered the finals with Saskay winning the dance competition, watch the video below:

Reactions

A couple of fans have reacted to Pere and Saskay dance moves at Nathan's 10th birthday party, come of the fans are not feeling Pere's steps.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Nyio5:

"How can they ask a whole GENERAL to shake waste. Pere won jare."

Helen_paul608:

"My General don sabi dance oooh."

Againstthegrain14:

"They are siblings so anyhow anyhow the winnings stay in the fam."

Oofunawa:

"Saskey everywhere... everyone looking like saskey in my eyes. Is this obsession?"

Theafiadeji:

"Pere and his baby sister Saskay competing."

Iamwendytush:

"Pere cannot dance atall."

Theafiadeji:

"Pere and his trademark dance, I love you all the same my General."

Jackie B releases cute photos, pens emotional note to celebrate son's 10th birthday

BBNaija star, Jackie B is a proud mother after her son Nathan reached the landmark age of 10.

The reality star penned an emotional epistle about how awesome young Nathan has been to her life since she gave birth to him, her fears of having him at a tender age, and offered heartwarming prayers for the young boy.

She also released cute photos of Nathan in a Manchester United football club jersey.

Source: Legit.ng