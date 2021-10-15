Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Cross is much loved by fans and he was welcomed to Abuja in grand style

Several videos that have made the rounds on social media showed fans of the reality star in their numbers with music and balloons as they usher him into the state

Cross was also accompanied home by his excited fans with power bikes, different cars and he also rode in a Ferrari

Big Brother Naija star, Cross was given nothing short of a presidential welcome when he landed in Abuja from Lagos.

His Abuja fans made sure to show how much they love him by trooping out in large number to welcome him with balloons and music.

The Shine Ya Eye star danced to the music with joy as he held on to the balloons.

Cross' fans also went the extra length to show up with power bikes, numerous cars as they took over the expressway into the city. He also rode into town in a Ferrari.

Reactions

kaimaa_xx:

"President cross of the federal republic of Abuja. Bubu will sha confuse weather una don elect another president."

ekuapaula_:

"Put some respect on the name cross, as you can see everywhere literally chokeeeeeeeeeeee."

official_lilianoyekezie:

"The guy is loved..no cap."

okaforvalentina:

"Omo even wizkid no see this kin patrol. Abuja no be your mate."

incense_world_and_kilishi:

"Cross deserves it all, he's pure and loving."

joan_onig

"Cross is nobody’s mate. My man for life."

Cross talks about life before and after BBNaija

Cross revealed that they lost his dad at an early age and he saw firsthand how friends and family turned against his mum and siblings.

He continued that his mum was quite young with six kids and when she sought help from his late father's friends they offered to sleep with her first. His uncles also proposed marrying her as a second wife.

The reality star added that at a point, their life as a family unit was in danger and they had to seek asylum in another country.

